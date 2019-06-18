Drifters Tap Station In BKC Is Here With Some Insane Food & Desserts

Drifters is a casual dining restaurant which serves continental, American and European cuisine along with in-house brewed beer and touch of north Indian cuisine. Recently visited drifters with friends for India Vs Pakistan world cup screening. It was full of all the Indian Fans. Really enjoyed watching the match with the perfect atmosphere and food. In food, we had the Bil Lahme Chicken which was served with pita and hummus and minced Chicken stuffed Tangdi Kebab served with chutney along with Passion Fruit in mocktails and in-house Beers. After that, we had Chicken Tikka Masala with Jodhpuri Lacha Paratha and Naan in the mains. Chicken Tikka Masala was perfectly spicy as per our palettes. We also ordered Coco Lychee and Melon Sparkles along with the mains. In the end, we had desserts which was the hot sizzling brownie served with Vanilla Ice-cream on top along with the chocolate sauce. Desserts were also good!