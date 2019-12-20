Bkc’s Newest Addition Will Amaze You With Its Fab Food!

Casual Dining

Piping Hot

Bandra East, Mumbai
4.8
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Kanakia Paris, Ground Level, Opp. Ascend International School, F Block, BKC, Bandra East, Mumbai

What Makes It Awesome?

Piping hot opens its second outlet at the financial hub of BKC. Been to the vile Parle one and was in love with the place. This could fairly do better I feel. Plus point is the rustic ambience and the freshness of the place. Got the well-lit vintage feel with the playlist. Food on the decent end. Service was good too. Started with the magician fruit cup - passionfruit syrup given the topping of orange juice. Mixed well and served chilled. Piping hot grilled cottage cheese - chargrilled Panner tossed into tomato purée. Post which given the oregano flakey front. Dim sums - this was a saving one. Liked this. Surprisingly did not break or rip into pieces. Just the apt steam. Wouldn’t say the best one by but surely well made. Bhavnagar Chilly Poppers - the very infamous Mirchi ka bhajiya gets the masala twist. Stuffed with herbs and spices along with mozzarella for a nice cheese affair. Dipped in besan batter and fried. This one saves the day and can be relished. Went in for Indian as the mains - Daal Makhani, Panner makhani with jasmine rice and parathas - cannot go wrong. Well made. Ending the meal with cheesecake. Overall - fresh take on the menu. Vintage theme loved and maybe you can try their cocktails too.

How Much Did It Cost?

₹1,000 - ₹3,000

Best To Go With?

Big Group

