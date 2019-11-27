Butter Chicken Factory Is A Pure Bliss For Foodies!

Being a non-vegetarian lover, I have to say Butter Chicken Factory is a true bliss for foodies! Great food, quick service by Suman and Kiran, excellent quality, good quantity, this place has it all. I visited the Bandra branch although it's a small restaurant the taste and quality is up to the mark. Also, don't go by the name, this place has some drool-worthy vegetarian dishes as well. Loved the mutton Seekh Kebab, butter paneer and butter chicken. Also had rose lassi and moong daal ka sheera. Best MoongDal Halwa I have ever had. Everything is worth it. Strongly recommended!