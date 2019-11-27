Butter Chicken Factory Is A Pure Bliss For Foodies!

Casual Dining

Butter Chicken Factory

Bandra West, Mumbai
4.4
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Silver Croft Building, Shop 7, 16th & 33rd Road Junction, Bandra West, Mumbai

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

Being a non-vegetarian lover, I have to say Butter Chicken Factory is a true bliss for foodies! Great food, quick service by Suman and Kiran, excellent quality, good quantity, this place has it all. I visited the Bandra branch although it's a small restaurant the taste and quality is up to the mark. Also, don't go by the name, this place has some drool-worthy vegetarian dishes as well. Loved the mutton Seekh Kebab, butter paneer and butter chicken. Also had rose lassi and moong daal ka sheera. Best MoongDal Halwa I have ever had. Everything is worth it. Strongly recommended!

Best To Go With?

Family, Kids, Bae

Other Outlets

Butter Chicken Factory

Andheri East, Mumbai
4.2

480-B, Opp. Marks & Spencer’s, Kavi Ram Basakhetre Road, Andheri West, Mumbai

Butter Chicken Factory

Inorbit Mall, Malad West, Mumbai
3.8

Inorbit Mall, 2nd Floor, F-12, New Link Road, Malad West, Mumbai

