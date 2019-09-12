Magnets, Posters & More: Get Quirky At Bliss In Andheri

Andheri locals have been lovin’ this gem for a while, and we wonder why we were not privy to it before. To explain in shorter terms, Bliss has everything – from cute earrings that you would put on, enamel pins you would add to your denims to wall hangings, cute and quirky cushions for our home and even clothes we’d love.

It’s a multi-designer store and keeps many, many awesome brands in co-existence under its roof. From magnets from Doodle-do to dresses from Quirkbox and Crow, shoes by Vraj:bhoomi and assorted stationery items, this store has it all!

We were immediately drawn to their quirky pieces for our wall (if you've been there, you'll know what we're taking about). These wall hangings are priced between INR 1,500-2,500. The magnets they have are really cute, and come in different wooden shapes, or even ones where you can put in photos. They start at INR 200. Ideally, make sure you go there prepared to spend a little as they're on the pricier end.