Bacon-Wrapped Rolls, Pork Ribs And Frappes At This Cosy Cafe In IC Colony

Cafes

Blue Bliss Cafe

Borivali West, Mumbai
4.3
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Shop 2, Ekta Angan, Opp. YMCA Ground, Holy Cross Road, I.C Colony, Borivali West, Mumbai

Blue Bliss Café in IC colony, Borivali, is a cafe done right. Good food, friendly owners, and delicious drinks, it has everything you need.

Chow Down

All foodies who like to gorge on home-cooked food should try this place out. Their bacon-wrapped rolls and pork ribs are my favourite,

Sip On

You should also try their shakes and frappes. It’s a cosy joint in a cosy neighbourhood, so curl up here with a delicious drink for hours.

So, We're Saying..

Parking is available. Seating depends on your luck. Take the Cafe Coffee Day lane to get there. It’s a small place so you have to be on the lookout.

