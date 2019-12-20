Bacon-Wrapped Rolls, Pork Ribs And Frappes At This Cosy Cafe In IC Colony

Blue Bliss Café in IC colony, Borivali, is a cafe done right. Good food, friendly owners, and delicious drinks, it has everything you need.
Cafes
- Price for two: ₹ 400
- Delivery Available
Shortcut
Chow Down
All foodies who like to gorge on home-cooked food should try this place out. Their bacon-wrapped rolls and pork ribs are my favourite,
Sip On
You should also try their shakes and frappes. It’s a cosy joint in a cosy neighbourhood, so curl up here with a delicious drink for hours.
So, We're Saying..
Parking is available. Seating depends on your luck. Take the Cafe Coffee Day lane to get there. It’s a small place so you have to be on the lookout.
