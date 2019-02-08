Pop By This Lavish Restaurant For Versatile Menu

img-gallery-featured
Casual Dining

Out Of The Blue - Le Sutra

Khar, Mumbai
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Le Sutra Hotel, 14, Union Park, Off Carter Road, Khar West, Mumbai

image-map-default

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

Out Of The Blue- One of my favourite restaurants is located near Carter Road, Mumbai. This place is very interesting and a great place to hang out with friends and family. They have live music and the service is very friendly. Cuisines include American, European, Italian which is yummy. Will definitely visit again.

What Could Be Better?

Nothing, everything is perfect!

How Much Did It Cost?

₹1,000 - ₹3,000

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Kids, Bae

Casual Dining

Out Of The Blue - Le Sutra

Khar, Mumbai
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Le Sutra Hotel, 14, Union Park, Off Carter Road, Khar West, Mumbai

image-map-default