Out Of The Blue- One of my favourite restaurants is located near Carter Road, Mumbai. This place is very interesting and a great place to hang out with friends and family. They have live music and the service is very friendly. Cuisines include American, European, Italian which is yummy. Will definitely visit again.
Pop By This Lavish Restaurant For Versatile Menu
Casual Dining
- Price for two: ₹ 2000
- Delivery AvailableWi-Fi Available
How Much Did It Cost?
₹1,000 - ₹3,000
Best To Go With?
Family, Big Group, Kids, Bae
