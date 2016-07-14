Choose From Four Kinds Of Black Coffee At New Blue Tokai Café

Novices, step aside. Blue Tokai is not a quintessential coffee shop which makes just instant coffee. For our fix, there are two menus to choose from. First up is the brew menu which offers daily drinks like espresso, mocha, cappucino, iced latte; as well as four choices for black coffee alone.

What we are rooting for in particular are Tokai’s Roasted coffees. Twice a week, they have Roasting Days {don’t worry, joke’s not on you}, where they roast fresh coffee beans on the spot. Visit on one of these days and you can learn about the process as well as the origin of the coffee beans: the roast menu boasts of nine types of coffees all grown on different estates in the country.