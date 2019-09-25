Take A Jetty To This Lovely Restaurant At Alibaug

Hop onto a speed boat or a ferry to Mandwa from Gateway of India, where an all-white charming restaurant set against the Arabian Sea beckons you.

Ambience wise, the maritime decor builds on the appeal of this place by making you forget that you’re just about 30 minutes from Mumbai, and the salty wind in your hair transports you to that long-pending vacay you've been needing. It's all outdoors, and sunset is a great time to go here.

Tuck into wood-fire pizzas, burgers, seafood delicacies and some Mediterranean eats, all of which the partner – Flamboyante – is famous for. Boardwalk has an all new bar menu inspired by the beachy ambience and curated by an alumnus of the European Bartender School- so be sure to have some exotic European cocktails on the menu!

Price For Two: INR 2,000