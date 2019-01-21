Boga has been started off by Pankita Vora who created this brand to include her eclectic and edgy choices in accessories and bags. Therefore Boga was set up in 2012 in Bandra as a pretty tiny shop with quirky decor.

The store has been done up really nicely. It reflects Boga’s products – cute and eclectic. It offers bags {in all shapes and sizes}, funky and affordable accessories {starting at INR 350 upwards}, and other products like boxes, sunglasses et al.

The accessories! Though they have a huge collection of bags and handbags and even travel bags {which are pretty as well}, we do love the quirky jewellery that has been displayed there. For a designer brand, it’s quite affordable as a gorgeous chunky neckpiece will come for INR 450.

A lot of floral prints are to be found at the shop {a running theme we noticed} in shades of pink and red. The designer bags start at INR 799 {for a small wallet} that can go up to INR 4,000 for one of the travel boxes. We also found tiny floral lipstick cases {INR 550}.