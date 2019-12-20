Chow Down On Pesto Pizza, Homemade Ravioli And More At This Matunga Cafe

Students and office-goers looking for a quick bite that isn’t a dosa or idli or upma will love this place. It has quite a unique menu which is really, really delicious. It’s very well done up, with bright yellow lights, a chalkboard with the day’s specials and a warm, inviting vibe. The menu comes resting on a neat wooden board, which looks quite cool.

Do not leave this place without trying out the Summer Pesto Pizza. You might cringe now, {not if you’re a pesto lover} but one bite of this pizza will transport you to your happy place. Flavoured deliciously and generously topped with veggies, this one’s fresh and snazzy and NEEDS to be tried. The homemade ravioli is also quite good. End your meal on a super yummy note by ordering the Dutch truffle cake. #foodheaven

I’m a vegetarian, so this all-veg cafe is quite a boon! There’s plenty of variety here and the staff is patient and won’t hover.