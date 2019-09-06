Bohri Mohalla And Beyond: Here's Where To Eat Bohri Food

Badri Caterers is a classic on the catering circuit. If you've been to a Bohri wedding, chances are you have eaten their delicious preparations. On the menu, you'll find classics like the mutton biryani, khichda, dal ghosht and more. If you're planning for a particular special occasion, they'll customise the menu for the same.

LBBTip: M Dilawar is another well-known caterer with a similar menu if you're looking for an alternative option.



