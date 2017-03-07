Get Unlimited Zumba, Piloxing, & Bolly Dance Classes Here For INR 6,000 A Month

Like the idea of Zumba but hate that it involves so much well, dancing? Bokwa is known as the Zumba for those with left feet – equal amounts of enthusiasm and energy but no dancing or coordination skills required.

With Breakbeat Dance Co., you can sign up for Zumba, piloxing, bokwa and even a fun Bolly Belly dance class.

An unlimted plan per month is for INR 6,000, and with that you can choose any class any number of times at this studio.