Let's Nacho: Fitness Classes For Those Who Only Dance To Bollywood Music

At the Arts in Motion studios in Sion, they do believe that Bollywood makes everything brighter. Check out their Bollybics classes for an intense and effective aerobics session. It will make you sweat, but you won’t be counting down the time because it will be so much fun. Bollybics is their trademark class in which they use all sorts of music-Bollywood, 90’s pop remixes, and even some soulful tunes for warm-up and cool-down.

When: 6 PM to 7 PM and 9 PM to 10 PM on Monday, Wednesday and Friday; 11:30 AM to 12:30 PM on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Price: A drop-in class is for INR 600