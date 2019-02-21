This Juice Corner In Borivali Serves Some Quirky Masala Juices

Juice & Milkshake Shops

Bunty Juice Corner

Borivali West, Mumbai
Sai Sadan, 6, Chandavarkar Lane, Borivali West, Mumbai

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

If you are a hardcore Bollywood fan than you must visit Bunty juice centre at Borivali. They serve juices with Bollywood twist. Every drink is unique with the Bollywood mirch-masala. I have never visited such a joint before. They don’t serve usual juices, they have such unique combination of fruits that you cannot imagine. One must try the Bunty Juice Corner if you ever visit Borivali.

What Could Be Better?

None

How Much Did It Cost?

Under ₹500

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids

