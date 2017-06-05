We like to hip with the hop and do the tango every once in a while, we’ll bob our heads politely at the right time when our friends play jazz, but the truth is, something is truly holding us back until the drum starts rolling and Bollywood music begins to resound. Keep this list handy for when the cravings to dance on Bollywood music are insatiable, have a fabulous time, and remember – when in doubt, just move like Govinda.
Say No To EDM: Where To Dance To Bollywood Music In Mumbai
We like to hip with the hop and do the tango every once in a while, we’ll bob our heads politely at the right time when our friends play jazz, but the truth is, something is truly holding us back until the drum starts rolling and Bollywood music begins to resound. Keep this list handy for when the cravings to dance on Bollywood music are insatiable, have a fabulous time, and remember – when in doubt, just move like Govinda.
Club Sirkus, Vile Parle
Sahara Star hotel’s Club Sirkus has really fun commercial plus Bollywood nights on Friday and Saturday, but more than anything, we enjoy the monthly or bi-monthly standalone Bollywood nights they hold.
#LBBTip: They are quite particular about dress code so remember no shorts, and no flip-flops here. There is a couple’s entry charge depending on the day, Fridays INR 4,000 {cover is INR 3,600}, on Saturdays the charge is 5,000 {cover is INR 4,500}. Women are allowed to enter for gratis before 11.30pm.
When: Fri & Sat, 10pm–3am
- Price for two: ₹ 3000
Hard Rock Cafe, Andheri
Kind of shocking, but we’ll deal with it – Hard Rock Café does like to mix it up with Bollywood music once in a while, or in Andheri’s case, every Thursday. We can only imagine what a night it will be, doing thumkas surrounded by the memorabilia of the kings and queens of rock.
When: Thursday nights
- Price for two: ₹ 2500
Radio Bar, Bandra
If you’re a Bandra bae, pop into local joint Radio Bar on Thursdays to shake the week up a little with a full-blown Bollywood night. While we have always enjoyed their decor, and if you haven’t checked it out – you should have a look at that too whilst you’re there.
When: Thursday nights, 9pm onwards
- Price for two: ₹ 2100
Barrel Mansion
Yeda Republic
only friday 7 - 1:30
Comments (0)