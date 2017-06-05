Say No To EDM: Where To Dance To Bollywood Music In Mumbai

Sahara Star hotel’s Club Sirkus has really fun commercial plus Bollywood nights on Friday and Saturday, but more than anything, we enjoy the monthly or bi-monthly standalone Bollywood nights they hold.

#LBBTip: They are quite particular about dress code so remember no shorts, and no flip-flops here. There is a couple’s entry charge depending on the day, Fridays INR 4,000 {cover is INR 3,600}, on Saturdays the charge is 5,000 {cover is INR 4,500}. Women are allowed to enter for gratis before 11.30pm.

When: Fri & Sat, 10pm–3am