Bombar Is A Beautiful Restaurant With A Fine View

Bombar is on your way to Goregaon link road. Its right on link road but has parking facilities. The place is on the 14th floor and gives you a majestic view of the whole of the link road. The place is amazing and perfect for a date or hang out with friends. We ordered a Grilled chicken and cheddar patties with tomato salsa were served with french fries and veggies. It tasted lovely and perfect. We chose a place where we could see the whole view of the link road while having our meal which was beautiful. We then had the chicken tikka gravy with butter naan. The chicken was superb with its desi tadka and the naan was super soft even after a long time. It was awesome and delicious. Overall, this place is perfect for a good meal with perfect ambience. Must visit place in Goregaon and it is very close to in orbit mall as well.