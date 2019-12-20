Sparkly Cocktail Dresses And Chic Tops At This Bandra Boutique

Located within Link Square Mall on Linking Road, Bombay Clothing Co. is a boutique that got chic clothing for casual and occasion wear. Looking for a sparkly sequined party dress? Browse the racks and you'll most likely find one to suit your occasion here. Or maybe you've got your eye on a pair of trendy striped pants instead, which can be teamed up with a ruffled top from their collection. There's skirts, dresses, co-ord sets, tops and more. They pretty much keep on track with trending fashions, so if you're in the mood to update your wardrobe, step on in. Prices start at INR 800 for tops, INR 1,200 for dresses, INR 2,500 to INR 3,000 for formal wear. Pretty on point for what they offer, we think.