Head To Bombay Coffee House For A Classic English Breakfast, All Day Long

Bombay Coffee House is the perfect cafe place if you’re looking to brunch by yourself or with your gang. With old Bombay photos hung up on the wall {all of them in black and white}, it makes for a fitting place to reminisce the days of what coffee house were meant for – engaging discussions and catching up with mates.

The all-day breakfast served here is A+ {for the herbivores and carnivores alike}. For the indulgent breakfast person, go for the King’s breakfast {INR 575} which includes your typical English elements – hash browns, eggs, tomatoes, baked masala beans with a side of toast and a choice between juice/coffee or tea. They offer eggs Benedict, English breakfast, bowl of porridge and poha as well.

The freshly baked waffles are lip-smacking with a generous amount of maple syrup which we poured ourselves, thank you very much. You can also opt for the banana & caramel waffle {INR 285}. We've also loved their Croque Monsieur!

Bombay House does great coffee, especially the Americano {bitter and dark, just how we like it}. In fact, if you’d rather just go for a coffee date make your way here as we did see couples tumbling for a quick coffee and croissant. For the health freaks, choose from their holy detox or organic green tea if you’re all bout skipping the carbs and sugar.