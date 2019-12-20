Broke And Fixing It: This Online Library Will Let You Borrow Books For Free

Bombay Library works on pretty simple basis – think of it like two people wherein one wants a specific book, and the other has that book. Solution? They both can add themselves as users on the website, set up a location and time to meet and exchange the book in question. In simpler terms – it’s a virtual library run by its own users – you’re both the librarian and the borrower. Though the book choices are limited, it’s a great initiative to get more people engaged in this free flowing exchange.

From novels, academic books {university books to entrance exam preparations books} to discs – users can add any of these items onto the website and users looking to borrow any of these items can get in touch with the owner. The status of the book is shown on the list – so if it’s available, anyone can borrow it and track the status of it – free of cost. You can also drop by their Dadar Center to pick up these books. For now, they provide this service in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai and IIT Mumbai.