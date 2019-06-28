Weekend Plans? This Pretty Restaurant Is Just Perfect Place To Hang Out

Bombay Adda located on the 8th floor above Nike showroom is easily located and amazing party place, with so amazing view and live kitchen. It is must visit the place. Staff: Service and staff are really good and suggestive to help with things. Ambience: Rocking music and dance floor with spacious seating area live kitchen making so good food. Ordered some of their signature dishes, 1) Chinese Bhel: Crispy noodles bhel tossed in spicy schezwan chutney cabbages and spring onion tasted really good and it was perfect in crisp. 2) Hara Bhara Kebab: Eye-pleasing dish, green peas spinach kebabs served on beetroot puree with side salad and chutney. It was a little bit sweet but overall good one to go for. 3)Paneer Tikka: Fantastic dish. Soft marinated paneer bites prepared in Indian spices cooked in tandoor. Loved it served with coriander chutney. Also tried Thai curry with rice which was flavourful and good for the main course. Dessert : -Philadelphia Cheese Cake: Scrumptious Cheesecake with berry compote and whipped cream on top. Overall great place for some food and drinks cheers team.