Teri Maki: These Joints Have The City's Best Japanese Food

Fancy some fancy Japanese food? Live out your teppanyaki, yakitori, sake-drinking dreams at these spots around the city that will have you ordering donburi after donburi, every single time you go. Here’s a list of where you can go to show off your chopstick-wielding chops.

Izumi, Linking Road

This newly re-opened spot is a hot favourite - they’re nearly always overbooked, so call and place your reservation well in advance. Once here, do not miss the ramen, the Katsu Curry, and the Matcha ice-cream!
Cost for two: INR 2,500

Sunrise Building, Ground Floor, Behind Rang Mandir, Linking Road, Bandra West, Mumbai

Kofuku, Juhu and Linking Road

We hear the salmon sushi platter here is a huge hit, and so’s the Yaki Shiitake. Don’t miss the simple but authentic ambience, and the green tea pudding and fried ice-cream.
Cost for two: INR 2,300

Suburbia Mall, 6th Floor, Linking Road, Bandra West, Mumbai

Hello Guppy, BKC

This spot brings Kawaii dreams to life. Sure, the food’s on point, but the decor has our hearts! Don’t miss the Udon Noodles, and make sure you go here for Karaoke! Make sure you end your meal with a hallmark of Japanese street food - the Taiyaki Sundae.
Cost for two: INR 1,500

Jet Airways Godrej Building, Ground Floor, Unit 4, BKC, Bandra East, Mumbai

Soi 69, Breach Candy

With a stunning ambience and thoughtful decor, here’s fanfare around the Miso Soup here, and the Greenhouse California Roll, which is their signature.
Cost for two: INR 2,000

Hubtown Skybay, 2nd Floor, 201, Grant Road, Breach Candy, Mumbai

KOKO, Lower Parel

Lower Parel’s KOKO has unmissable Edamame Money Bags, and the KOKO Special Sushi Rolls! With courses curated by Ben Ungermann (from Masterchef Australia!), we’re sure this place is unmissable.

Cost for 2: INR 3,000

Trade World, Ground Floor, C-2, Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel, Mumbai

Origami, Powai

This fine dining establishment in Powai is a great place for a date or one of those formal dinner meetings. We, in fact, are huge fans of their pleasant décor- perfect for unwinding after a long day. Their kimchi, sushi, soups, maki rolls and ramen come highly recommended.

Cost for 2: INR 2,000

Supreme Business Park, B Wing, Ground Floor, Hiranandani Gardens, Powai, Mumbai

Umame, Churchgate

Loved for their service and amazing, authentic preparations of Japanese food, Umame is one of South Mumbai’s most popular restaurants. If you’re in the mood to eat a lot of Japanese food, this one is a great choice because they offer a mean buffet lunch. Maybe a work lunch this week sounds great.
Cost for two: INR 3,000

Cambata Building, 1st Floor, 42, Near Eros Theatre, Maharshi Karve Road, Churchgate, Mumbai

Pa Pa Ya, Multiple Locations

Feeling fancy? Head out to Pa Pa Ya to celebrate with great cocktails and some of the best Japanese cuisine in town. Their sushi is some of the best that we’ve had in Mumbai. They’re priced on the higher end, so reserve this one for a celebration. Do try the Chicken Gyoza.
Cost for two: INR 2,000

Maker Maxity, Ground Floor, G-2, BKC, Bandra East, Mumbai

Yazu, Oshiwara

We’re glad this part of the ‘burbs has finally got a fancy Pan Asian spot! Try the Avocado-Cucumber Roll with their Signature Sauce, and the Yazu Signature Ramen, and the Green Goddess Uramaki.
Cost for two: INR 1,700

Raheja Classic Complex, Ground Floor, 9, Andheri West, Mumbai

