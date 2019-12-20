Wanna Find Paris In Mumbai? Head To This Awesome French-Inspired Bakery

Bonnie’s Bakery has been started off by Bonnie D’silva – a baker by profession in Mulund. With its very chic decor and cakes covered in bell jars with windows seeking an Eiffel Tower view, it’s the kinda bakery you make your own. Grab a delish cookie and a cuppa coffee and there’s your Parisian dream coming to life.

Here, they offer all sorts of dreamy baked goodies. From cake pops to outrageously designed cakes and cupcakes and more, it’s a place where all sins must be committed. They take custom orders as well and will conjure up a cake as and how you want it. They take orders for all sorts of occasions, from birthdays to anniversaries to weddings cakes. Bonnie tells us, they do special edible characters for kids and the price can range from INR 1,250 upto INR 1,400 per kg. Looking for a Harry Potter themed cake? They’ll whip it up for you, wands intact and all.

For weddings, they can make beautiful and intricate multi-tier cakes and the prices will vary according to the size and the design.