This Popular Club In Kurla Is Offering Great Food With Good Music

Club Neos is a popular dance club located in Phoenix Market City, Kurla. The lighting is vivid and the seating is amazing. Each table has its own enclosed area and is ideal for chilling with your buddies. The food, drinks and hospitality are decent. However, the music can be much better. -Veg. Suprimo Pizza: You can never go wrong with Pizzas. Veg. Suprimo was a thin crust pizza topped with peppers, corn, broccoli, cherry tomatoes and red onions. -Jalapeno Cheese Poppers: Mixed Mozzarella Cheeseballs served with crispy veggies, jalapeno, cilantro and chilli proved to be the perfect appetiser -Paneer Angara Tikka: Cottage Cheese roasted on Tandoor, stuffed with peas and spicy marination was the highlight of our meal at Club Neos. We highly recommend this dish.