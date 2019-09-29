Best Book Clubs In Mumbai To Join If You Want To Kick-Start Your Reading Habit

A different kind of BYOB, the Mumbai chapter of Bring Your Own Book is another of the thriving book-lovers community in Mumbai. Though BYOB is a pan-India network, the Mumbai one is pretty active. The meets usually take place in cafes, parks or at someone's home.



They also host a tiny library online on their web page (via the members who loan their books) so if you want to borrow a book, you can just reach out to the admins and you’ll be able to get it or even lend a few to other members. It’s free to join and borrow the books. A virtual library and a book club? This is every bookoholics dream come true.

#LBBTip: As part of the guidelines of their book club, they do not accept pirated versions of the books for the meet up – so if you got yours off the street, you may be in hard luck.