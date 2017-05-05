The Reading Social is a series of breakfast clubs in which like-minded book-lovers meet to sit, eat and dedicatedly spend a few hours reading. These meetups are held in different cafes and restaurants across the bay, including Summer House Cafe, Raasta, antiSocial and Su Casa {in the Bombay Arts Museum}.
A New Club In Mumbai Combines Two Of Our Favourite Things: Books & Breakfast
What Is It?
Who Is It For?
For book-lovers and bibliophiles of all kinds who simply want to read, and have a good serving of breakfast along with it.
Why Should I Go?
Because it’s hard to get time to read unless you actually take time out for it. Here, from 9.30am–12.30pm you have three hours to disconnect and only interact with your long-waiting copy of that book you picked up from the airport and to finally finish. Plus, it’s like getting personal recommendations and suggestions of books from all the other attendees of this reading social.
Anything Else?
Reading is a solitary activity? Well, no longer! Take your book along and when you are engrossed in your story, and you hear the sounds of other pages fluttering, you will feel that you truly belong. The cost is usually INR 500, and includes the entry and breakfast. Like their Facebook page here and check up the website to follow up on the upcoming meetups and buy tickets. The next one is on June 18.
