All The Book Lovers Should Dive In To Grab Books For Just INR 100

Book Stores

Ashish Book Centre

Mumbai, Maharashtra
Empire Building, 142, DN Road, Fort, Mumbai

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

Hey book lovers , head out to Ashish Book Centre to grab as many books as you can and for just 100 rupees. Yes you heard it right. They have a vast collection of books they are selling for 100 rupees per book. These aren’t first copies they are 100% original. I bought two books myself but I’m surely gonna go to buy more. I mean who wouldn’t wanna splurge on books. So what are you waiting for, hurry up before they are sold out.

How Much Did It Cost?

Under ₹500

Best To Go With?

Family, Kids, Bae, Big Group

