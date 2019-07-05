Hey book lovers , head out to Ashish Book Centre to grab as many books as you can and for just 100 rupees. Yes you heard it right. They have a vast collection of books they are selling for 100 rupees per book. These aren’t first copies they are 100% original. I bought two books myself but I’m surely gonna go to buy more. I mean who wouldn’t wanna splurge on books. So what are you waiting for, hurry up before they are sold out.
All The Book Lovers Should Dive In To Grab Books For Just INR 100
Book Stores
Great For
What Makes It Awesome?
How Much Did It Cost?
Under ₹500
Best To Go With?
Family, Kids, Bae, Big Group
Also On Ashish Book Centre
Book Stores
Comments (0)