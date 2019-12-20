Planning A Getaway? Book This Bungalow For Your Next Lonavala Stay

Lonavala is always a good idea! But choosing a place to stay while you’re there is tough indeed. Do put Taraangan Villa on your list for next Lonavala staycation, it’s big enough to house 25 + people and has a pool right in the backyard. It’s a clean property with 5 rooms, balcony and a spacious hall, and is located close to the highway and not in the heart of Lonavala hence you can avoid the crowd that the hill station draws. The caretakers make food for the guests as well so you can enjoy a quiet private stay. I’m going to let the pictures do the rest of the talking :)