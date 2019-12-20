The Simple Life: Escape To This Kolad Farm For Boating And Swimming

Just two-and-a-half hours away from Mumbai by road, Doctor’s Farm is located off Kolad on the Mumbai-Goa highway. It is about 115 kms from Chembur, about 75 kms from Panvel S.T. Stand, and about 100 kms from Thane. The Kundalika river is beautiful, very tranquil and peaceful. If you’re expecting luxury here, then that’s not what you will get. This is basically a farmhouse, not a resort, but one that has basic amenities provided. Given its location, Doctor’s Farm is a place you go to when you want to move away from the chaos of the city and get one with nature. Being in an area that is devoid of any form of commercialisation, go here to see a wide variety of birds and animals enriching the farm. The birds sighted at the farm and its environs are fish kite, vultures, owls, kingfisher, peacock, hornbill, woodpecker, bee-eater, drongo, bulbul, hawk, egrets, parrots, mynahs, wild fowl, wild ducks, tailor birds, weaver birds, bats and scissor tails. Migratory ducks from Central Asia choose to make the Kundalika their abode between the months of November and March {this is the time, guys}.



As for the animals, look forward to spotting wild boars, hare, barking deer and mongoose, all of which are frequent sighting here. Fox, panther, hyena, and even tigers have been spotted, though rarely. There are, of course, snakes and scorpions {just don’t annoy them, they’re fine if left alone}.

Obviously at this farmhouse, because there are plenty of options for accommodation here. They have four kinds of stay options- regular rooms {INR 1,800 per person}, bungalows {INR 1,650 per person}, dormitories {INR 1,550 per person} and bamboo cottages {INR 1,450 per person}. These rates are inclusive of accommodation, and all meals {including starters, all unlimited}, and the unlimited use of all facilities in the farm (such as fishing, artificial waterfall, water slide, swimming pool, indoor and outdoor games) except boating. Boating will be charged at INR 50 per person for 20 minutes.

A typical day-stay would include morning tea, breakfast, lunch, evening tea, starters and dinner. There is no check-in or check-out time, so if you check in one an evening and leave the next afternoon, you won’t be changed for the whole day, but just that much time that you’ve stayed {so prices will differ}.

Doctor’s Farm is a must-visit, especially if you’re looking for a getaway around New Year’s Eve. Go here for peace of mind and to get up, close and personal with nature, all while gorging on delicious food and enjoying a good stay. We suggest you get to the booking now if you want the accommodation of your choice.