Run For A Cause: Marathons To Train For In 2020

A marathon is an exciting, grilling and intense activity. Run by veterans, amateurs and even beginners, running a marathon often becomes a milestone activity one needs to check off their list. We love to see people taking up running, and now that marathon season is here we’re super stoked to help you with this list that will help you train better.

Is a marathon something that you need to check off your list next year? If yes, look out for these 8 marathons to participate in 2020 to prepare yourself fully.

Tata Mumbai Marathon: January

The Tata Mumbai Marathon is amongst the top 10 marathons in the world! The event is not only the biggest participative sport in the country but also the single largest fund-raising platform for Civil Society Organisations. This marathon has sparked a fitness revolution in the last decade, and we personally are so excited to be running this one! 

Fun Fact: Since its inception, the event has raised approximately INR 266 crores benefitting over 700 NGOs, supporting myriad causes and helping millions in our society, live a #BetterTommorow.

When: 19th January, 2020.

Start Point: Yet to be disclosed. Stay tuned!

Categories: Full marathon, half marathon, open 10K, dream run, senior citizen's run. 

#LBBTip: While the registrations for the full and half marathon have been closed, you can always register for their dream run.

Mumbai Half Marathon: February

This is a qualifier run for most of the major marathons in India, and if you’re planning to run half/full marathons later, we suggest you sign up for this. A beautiful route around Carter road and Sea link, the theme of this run this time is to promote awareness about the Save Water Campaign. 

When: 2nd Febuary, 2020

Start Point: Bandra Fort

Categories: 5K, 10K and 21K

    Parinee Juhu Half Marathon: February

    Parinee Juhu Half Marathon is an initiative of GetFit Thru Sports Foundation (GETFIT) jointly organized with Rotary Club of Bombay Airport and is aimed to inspire people to take up long-distance running. This was started in 2017, and seeing the support from professional marathoners, it’s now grown to a bigger movement that is expected to see over 6,000 participants!

    When: 9th February, 2020

    Starting Point: Juhu

    Categories: 4K, 10K and 21K

      SBI Green Marathon: March

      They believe in promoting sustainable lifestyles, and this run is organized to create awareness about the serious imbalance in nature and in human life. 

      When: 1st March, 2020

      Starting Point: Yet to be announced

      Categories: 21K, 10K and 5K

      Smart City Run

      This half marathon in Navi Mumbai is being organized to promote the sports culture in the neighbourhood. The scenic route along Palm Beach Road is ideal for all those who wish to set a new personal record and is also good practice to see if you’re ready to run the bigger marathons. The event also has dance and Zumba.

      When: 8th March 2020

      Starting Point: Palm Beach Road

      Categories: 3K, 5K, 10K and 21K

      #LBBTip: One of the pacers for this run is a 15-time Ironman Athlete

        Women’s Day Run: March

        NEB Sports is bringing to you 6 cities run on Women’s Day this year including Bengaluru, Chennai, Goa, Kolkata, Mumbai and Ahmedabad. The run is all about women empowerment and is being organized to celebrate womanhood. 

        When: 8th March 2020

        Starting Point: Bandstand, Bandra

        Categories: 5K and 10K

          Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Half Marathon: March

          Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Half Marathon is another qualifier run for all major marathons in India and is being organized in and around the neighbourhood of Bandra. One of the most well-organized races, the theme of this run in 2020 is to raise awareness around the plastic ban. 

          When: 29th March 2020

          Starting Point: Bandra Fort Garden

          Categories: 5K, 10K and 21K

