This is a local book vendor ready to serve you with whatever you like. Have a book in mind? Tell the vendor your requirement and he'll arrange the needed book in three days!
Buy A Kilo Of Books For INR 200 At This Book Vendor In Mulund!
What Did I Like?
What Could Be Better?
Hidden behind McDonald's. It's a little difficult to locate. Exit from the last gate {towards Thane} of Mulund station platform number one.
What's My Pro Tip?
Cookbooks, spiritual, sci-fi, fiction, historic, children's book to even books for CA and medical students are available here.
Anything Else?
Secondhand as well as new books {limited} available here. All bibliophiles should hurry to make the most of this offer!
