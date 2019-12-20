Buy A Kilo Of Books For INR 200 At This Book Vendor In Mulund!

Book Stores

Sachin Book Store

Mumbai, Maharashtra
5.0

Behind McDonalds, JSD Road, Opp. Mulund Station, Mulund West, Mumbai

Great For

What Did I Like?

This is a local book vendor ready to serve you with whatever you like. Have a book in mind? Tell the vendor your requirement and he'll arrange the needed book in three days!

What Could Be Better?

Hidden behind McDonald's. It's a little difficult to locate. Exit from the last gate {towards Thane} of Mulund station platform number one.

What's My Pro Tip?

Cookbooks, spiritual, sci-fi, fiction, historic, children's book to even books for CA and medical students are available here.

Anything Else?

Secondhand as well as new books {limited} available here. All bibliophiles should hurry to make the most of this offer!

