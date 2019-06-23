A Paper Trail: This Street In Fort Is A Paradise For Stationery And Paper Lovers

Enter their store and you’ll notice a huge paper wall art above their reception. Apart from coloured, textured and printed papers – they have tons of options of quirky readymade paper bags as well which can be customised for different occasions like birthdays. Bored of dairies with the same white paper or sheets? Well, pick a coloured paper from this store and they’ll make you a customised diary with coloured papers and the size you want. The prices of papers start from INR 5. Head to this store, choose from the variety of papers and get yourself a fully customised dairy or notebook.