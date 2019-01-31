Garage INC is the place to be if you haven't already! It's a very spacious place and they have various types of seating arrangements. They have got a really good variety of cocktails on their menu. The food and bar menu is selective and nice. Its budget friendly, not too heavy on the pocket and the food tastes really good! Staff is polite and suggestive. They give good recommendations according to your preference and needs.
Bored Of The Old Dining Places In Colaba? Try This Restaurant Right Away
Lounges
- Price for two: ₹ 1800
- Delivery AvailableWi-Fi Available
What Makes It Awesome?
How Much Did It Cost?
₹1,000 - ₹3,000
Best To Go With?
Bae, Family, Big Group
