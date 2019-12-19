Bored Of The Same Old Weekend Plans? Go Play Board Games At This Quirky Cafe

If you're looking to do something different without having to put up with the erratic Mumbai weather, Chai and games cafe can serve as the perfect alternative to rather routine outings. From easy-going party games like Game of Life, Sequence, Blokus to strategic ones like Catan, Scythe, Ticket to ride, this place caters to all demographics alike. They also have some niche state-of-the-art games that you might have not even heard of. (no, really!) In case you're a complete gaming noob, do not worry. The cafe volunteers will guide you in choosing suitable games and help you understand the rules too. You can do a fun family outing, a quick game party with friends, a unique date, or just come alone and make some new friends as you meet fellow board game enthusiasts - all of this while betting the crazy heat. Oh, and there is free chai! Not to mention, an array of food options including lip-smacking chaat and chilled milkshakes. Set in the Irla shopping lane, the place also makes for a great break post a shopping spree. Most importantly, the place let's board game enthusiasts try out different games at a cheap price, seeing as how purchasing them is extremely heavy on the pockets. Last but not the least, for all you Big Bang Theory fans, the cage hosts Dungeons and Dragons sessions too! Time to satisfy your inner Sheldon Cooper, am I right?