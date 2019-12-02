Borivali Neighbourhood Local Bar With The Fusion Touch

Whenever I passed by this restaurant before visiting here I always thought that it was a small cafe. But when I visited this place it was an amazing experience there. The place is small but it’s worth visiting. This place is always crowded so a prior reservation is suggested. The food here is also amazing. The main and important thing quality is the best thing. After tasting the food I realised why the place is always crowded. Their options are way too many. And their menu is not the regular ones. As the name goes fusion kitchen the food is also the same. Moroccan spiced chicken, mojo criollo chicken steak is a must-try Lebanese baqdunas kebab, lip-smacking chicken biryani, flower pot cake and many more. They have zomato gold too. A must-try place in the vicinity of Borivali.