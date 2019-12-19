We've known a Go Colors for selling awesome jeggings, and churidaars. But we've found an affordable replacement for it in our very own Parel. Bottoms is a tiny store that specializes in Churidaars, dhoti pants, and the prettiest of pallazos in white, black, and cream. And you'll be surprised at how much it costs. We spotted a mustard yellow dhoti pant that's super stretchable, and comfy, For just INR 350. The pallazos are pure cotton and start at INR 550. Now we know you must be frequenting a department store like West Side to buy your bottom-wear, but if you're in Parel, try Bottoms and get yourself some good quality stuff without burning a whole in your pocket.
Get Yourself Some Affordable Dhoti Pants And Pallazos Starting At Just INR 350 From This Tiny SoBo Store
What Makes It Awesome
How Much Did It Cost
₹500 - ₹1000
