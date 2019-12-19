Get Yourself Some Affordable Dhoti Pants And Pallazos Starting At Just INR 350 From This Tiny SoBo Store

We've known a Go Colors for selling awesome jeggings, and churidaars. But we've found an affordable replacement for it in our very own Parel. Bottoms is a tiny store that specializes in Churidaars, dhoti pants, and the prettiest of pallazos in white, black, and cream. And you'll be surprised at how much it costs. We spotted a mustard yellow dhoti pant that's super stretchable, and comfy, For just INR 350. The pallazos are pure cotton and start at INR 550. Now we know you must be frequenting a department store like West Side to buy your bottom-wear, but if you're in Parel, try Bottoms and get yourself some good quality stuff without burning a whole in your pocket.