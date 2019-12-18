Jump For Joy: Mumbaikars! De-stress Yourself and Get your Fun-Life Balance right At This Trampoline Park In Mumbai

Mumbaikars! Looking for a place to beat the stress in the most fun way? Make your way to Bounce INC India. It’s the city’s coolest and largest trampoline park that has made its way to our doorstep at Infiniti Mall, Malad and we are super excited about this one. Spread over a massive area, it’s a huge indoor adventure park that is sure to give you an adrenaline rush. The best bit? It’s meant for all ages, so it’s the perfect space to burn all those calories and bust all your stress away too!

If you’re planning to visit soon, here are some activities you should not miss. Make your way to the Cliff Jump where you launch yourself off the balcony onto a giant air bag below (no kidding!) This will definitely get your heart racing and the best part is that it doesn’t require much skill to enjoy. There is also The Big Bag that provides a giant soft landing. Perfect for you to get massively airborne just for fun or practice the aerial moves in safety. Remember the good ol’ game we all played as kids - Dodgeball? Bounce has a huge dodgeball court where you can enter a dodgeball war with your pals and relive your childhood.

Not just this, if you’re a fan of basketball, then the ‘Slam Dunk’ is for you! The area features full-height basketball rings above trampolines surrounded by padded walls and floor mats. And just in case all this didn’t excite you much, there is the ‘X Park’, which is an ultimate trampoline workout for all your adrenaline hunters.

FYI, you can also book the bounce playdates (a 2-hour session) for the junior jumpers. If you are a parent wanting to chill this one is for you. Let your child tire themselves out while sip on cool slushies and have lights snacks at the Fuel cafe.

While Bounce INC is a great place to spend your day having fun with friends and family, you can also plan a team outing there (because why not?). Bounce has group events with customized themes around team building, School sessions & Full venue hire. Ditch the usual clubbing and plan your birthday parties here too! For more information on booking the venue, check their website here