Hues in Bandra West in the lane next to KFC is the place to go for imported jeans and tees at a fraction of the price. There's also Hues 2 for women to shop at down the road. You also get shoes here! They also have a branch at Thakur Village, Kandivali.
Imported Jeans And Star Wars Pullovers: Check Out Hues In Bandra West
Take your time rummaging through the store. You'll find a hidden gem you won't find anywhere else like a Star Wars pullover we recently found!
