Imported Jeans And Star Wars Pullovers: Check Out Hues In Bandra West

Clothing Stores

Hues

Bandra West, Mumbai
4.2

Corner View Building, Shop 11, 15th & 33 Road, Near KFC Lane, Bandra West, Mumbai

Great For

What Makes It Awesome

Hues in Bandra West in the lane next to KFC is the place to go for imported jeans and tees at a fraction of the price. There's also Hues 2 for women to shop at down the road. You also get shoes here! They also have a branch at Thakur Village, Kandivali.

What's My Pro Tip?

Take your time rummaging through the store. You'll find a hidden gem you won't find anywhere else like a Star Wars pullover we recently found!

