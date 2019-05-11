Brazilian Cuisine Finds A New Destination At BKC, Mumbai

If you're tired with the traditional cuisines such as Indian, Thai, Pan Asian, Mediterranean & Italian how about some new twist? Would you experiment? Well perhaps, it may not be on the top of your wish list but believe me and you should try BOTECO. It serves top of the line Brazilian Cuisine to cherish. Located at the posh surroundings of BKC amidst the corporate hub, BOTECO is quite a name among the passionate food critics. BOTECO was first launched in Pune and is now has its 2nd location at Mumbai. The interiors are extremely spacious with a lot of wooden tables, decorative tiles which gives you an essence of the European & Portuguese culture. Parts of Goa and Pondy would have striking resemblances. Staying true to its name the experience of this Brazilian themed outlet is elevated by a lot of street art in terms of its interiors, be it the National Flag of Brazil, Football Art, Christ the Redeemer, Rio Carnival, Vinyls, Guitar and the Atabaque which is a hand drum of the Afro-Brazilian origin. The menu was a short curated ala carte set where you could order unlimited dishes for a cost of INR 2000/- + Taxes. Alcohol was charged extra. We had tried the following: ▶Strawberry Rucola Salad with Hot Goat Cheese ▶Duck Risotto with Strawberries, Cream Cheese, Red Wine Caramel ▶Chicken Liver Parfait with Onion Relish ▶Beef Carpaccio ▶Prawns Wrapped in Bacon ▶Grilled Pork Wrapped in Bacon with Chimichurri Sauce ▶Tenderloin Steak /Chilli Steak from the Charcoal Grill ▶Lemon Tart ▶Cheesecake Overall, the food was great in decent serving portions for a fine dining experience. The highlight of the evening was the presentation which was spectacular and crafted out of love. There are some dishes which are very authentic such as the BEEF CARPACCIO which is a dish of meat or fish, thinly sliced or pounded thin, which is raw (semi) and served mainly as an appetizer. Personal taste could matter a lot. Tenderloin Steak /Chilli Steak from the Charcoal Grill - A Churrasqueira - Charcoal grilled BBQ items served with an assortment of small tiny bowls with from a taste varying from sweet potato, crumbled dried coconut powder, tangy salsa, greens, etc - Too much action on one single plate. Duck Risotto with Strawberries, Cream Cheese, Red Wine Caramel - A pure delight. Ever wondered how a strawberry could work with Duck meat and a Risotto? Then don't miss this one. Chicken Liver Parfait with Onion Relish - Usually would skip a Chicken liver combination dish, However, this one was an exception. Mashed Chicken liver pred=sented in form of a square block and presented with some Cherries, Greens, Onion Relish and a Crispy toast. Heavenly..!!