Friend Got Dumped? Get Them This Break-Up Kit To Help Them Get Over It

Break-ups are hard, whether you are the one that initiated it, or got {in slightly harsh words} dumped. This break-up kit comes filled with some of the essentials to help one with after a tough break-up. It includes a small bottle of alcohol {of your choice}, a bar of dark chocolate, a tissue box, a bubble stick. They could also throw in some pick-me-ups such as a bright shade of lipstick or even a waterproof mascara.