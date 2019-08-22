Brekkie Goals Achieved At The Carter Road Social!

Let's face it, living in Mumbai usually equals crazy schedules. And with that comes trying to squeeze in our fitness routines as early as possible, an early morning work meeting or even a fuel up before heading in to work.

If you're on the lookout for a great spot to nosh on breakfast early in the AM, the Carter Road Social now has an all-new menu and an all-new timing that's perfect for all you reluctant (or peppy!) larks.

If health is wealth (as our grannies love telling us), then we can't think of a better way to start the day than with a glass of fresh-squeezed fruit juice, and if you can't think of facing the day without caffeine, they've got DOPE coffee (pun intended) to sort you out.

Dig into one of their breakfast trays like Sid's Posh Breakfast or if you're nursing a hangover then the Hungover Breakfast is a sure-shot winner! If you're feeling soulful, then we also recommend the soul-satisfying Dhingra’s Punjabi Breakfast, though this one might be best reserved for a weekend morning. You can get your very own meal-for-one from 7 AM to 7 PM daily.

Kicking off the day to a good start is more than just about the food - we can't recommend a great playlist enough. And yes, good tunes equals good mood, at least in our books. We'll see you there, grooving to tracks curated by Yung.Raj, NATE08, and Chrms bright and early folks. Doors open at 7 AM.