Early Riser? This Vintage Cafe Gives You A Flashback Of Mumbai With Their Parsi Food

Casual Dining

Sassanian

Marine Lines, Mumbai
4.0
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Marine View, 98, Metro Cross Road, Marine Lines, Mumbai

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

Sassanian is a vintage cafe known for their beverages, mawa cake and bread pudding. You just can't get this out of your Mumbai to do list. This is a Parsi cafe. Best time to visit if in the morning for your breakfast. This vintage style gives you a flash back of Mumbai with their Parsi styled food. If you are a morning person and wanna start a kick ads morning with perfect breakfast. Then this is the place for you.

How Much Did It Cost?

Under ₹500

Best To Go With?

Big Group, Bae, Family

