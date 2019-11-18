Sassanian is a vintage cafe known for their beverages, mawa cake and bread pudding. You just can't get this out of your Mumbai to do list. This is a Parsi cafe. Best time to visit if in the morning for your breakfast. This vintage style gives you a flash back of Mumbai with their Parsi styled food. If you are a morning person and wanna start a kick ads morning with perfect breakfast. Then this is the place for you.
Early Riser? This Vintage Cafe Gives You A Flashback Of Mumbai With Their Parsi Food
Casual Dining
- Price for two: ₹ 600
Great For
What Makes It Awesome?
How Much Did It Cost?
Under ₹500
Best To Go With?
Big Group, Bae, Family
Also On Sassanian
Casual Dining
- Price for two: ₹ 600
Comments (0)