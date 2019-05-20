Morning Glory: Hangover-Friendly Breakfasts For The Morning After

A popular place known for its cosy ambience, comfort is exactly what you need to nail a hangover in the head. At Nutcracker, your taste buds can snuggle with Belgian waffles, oats porridge, hummus and pita or buttermilk pancakes. Very popular for their egg dishes, they are an all-day breakfast place (more of them, please). So, if your concept of time is not in sync with the world, head to Nutcracker.

Price for 2: INR 1,200