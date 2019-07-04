Craft Beer Anyone? Definitely Try This Popular Tap Station For Good Food & Beers

There are many few places in Mumbai which serve a range of good quality, diverse crafted beers. BKC is now stationed with another great outlet to enjoy with friends over a round of some hard-hitting with different beers. Drifters Tap Station contains 24 crafted beers satisfying the beer hunger of all kinds of people. If you are trying beer for the first time go for the Kiki Punch and If you aren't much a beer person, they also have a wide variety of cocktails for you to indulge in. And if you are a hardcore fan, don't leave without trying the Slang IPA. Along with these the food items are also quite nice to nibble on. We went with Butter Garlic Prawns and Tandoori mushrooms as appetizers. The kebabs were completely the show stealer with a nice stuffing of cheese in it. For mains, we had their Dum Biryani and a plated meal of Grilled chicken with some veggies and mash. Definitely try out the North Indian dishes here, because the chef whips some really good stuff. So what are you waiting for? Definitely hit this place as soon as possible to try out their beers!