We Found Chikankari Sets, Affordable Kurtis And More At This Family-Owned Store

While exploring Linking Road, we came across a store you might pass by if you don't know it's there. It's called Bright Drapers, and this shop is a second-gen family business that specialises in ethnic and Indian wear. We discover that all of these clothes are sourced from around Mumbai itself, which is great if you prefer to shop local. The collection is quite large, as is the store, which we did not expect from outside when we spotted it. You'll find kurtis here, entire ethnic wear sets, a huge selection of bottom wear like palazzos, leggings, dhoti pants, skirts and more. In men's wear, they've got short kurtas and basic sets too. Prices are affordable here. Their Kurtis start at INR 700 kurtis - cotton & synthetic, Sets - 2000 onwarda, menswear from INR 600 onwards, Chikanari kurtas from INR 1000 onwards, shararas from INR 600 onwards, embroidered kurtas from INR 1895, bandhani dupattas from INR 250. The entire collection ranges from INR 250-3k Top picks: Denim Kurtis - INR 1450, Kaftan - 1000 LBBTip: They've got sizes upto 5XL so that's a bonus in our book!