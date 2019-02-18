Bringing The Taste And Experience Of Grand Trunk Road To Mumbai

Taftoon is an exquisite fine dine restaurant, specializing in North Indian Cuisine, right in the heart of BKC. Its name "Taftoon" is derived from the unique Indian yellow bread served here. It brings to Mumbai, the flavours of Grand Trunk Road which is in North India. Talking about the ambience, the decor is quite royal and adequately lit. Light music playing in the background, adds to the charm. The service here was exceptional. The entire staff is well versed with all the dishes and give out some amazing suggestions. They're very attentive and pleasant. As you enter, they serve piping hot Kashmiri Kahwa as a complimentary drink. The drink sets the right vibe for your meal. Coming to food, completely based on our experience here, we rate this place 5/5. We ordered the following dishes : Starters : Bhuney Mushroom Shish: 4/5 Chotey Chole Kulche: 5/5 (Recommended) Main course : Palak Paneer aur Subji: 5/5 (Recommended) We wanted something like lasooni paneer. They added a very good garlic tadka. Cholar Dal: 5/5 (Recommended) Perfectly creamy and amazing taste Malai ki Biryani: 4.5/5 Indian Bread: Baquerkhani: Little on the sweet side but complemented the dal and subji. Lal Naan Beverages : Masala Chaas and Shikanji Our experience here was absolutely delightful and we recommend this place to everyone who wants to enjoy a little bit of North India in Mumbai. PS: We're vegetarians but we've heard the kebabs here are bomb! Try them. :P