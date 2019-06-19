Bringing You The Lebanese Experience In Bandra

No one knows a Lebanese ‘Kibbeh’ better than the ‘Arbab’ or the master. Armed with real flavours from the streets of Beirut, luscious roasted meats and original fluffy Arabic breads put together in delicious harmony by an acclaimed Lebanese chef, Arbab makes its way to Mumbai’s hippest suburb, Bandra. Influenced by various civilizations in its history: Roman/Phoenician, Turkish and French, Lebanese cuisine has a unique character, different from other Levantine spread. Owners of Bandra restaurant Tavaa Fahad & Faiz Kadawalla wanted to bring the distinct flavours and aromas of Lebanon to the forefront of the Mumbai culinary scene. With the decision made, they combined their skills and understanding of the Mumbai hospitality bringing Arbab to life. They consulted with Chef Raed Askar, who worked for more than a decade in various fine-dine kitchens across Lebanon and Dubai and have together brought Arbab to life - a French-style café with authentic Lebanese food. “Having searched the city for authentic Lebanese food, we realized many lacked the real taste of Lebanon. At Arbab, from the food to the ambience, you will find the real flavours picked from the streets of Beirut” says Faiz Kaddawalla on the essence of Arbab. Pastel shades come together with gold accents and wooden chairs in the casual, compact outdoor space and an indoor kitchen. Well equipped with all the local magical flavours, spices and expertise to bring everything from fresh Manakish to Mezzeh. Say ‘Sabah al Kheir’ with a Lebanese style breakfast with options like the Ahla Sobaya, fresh Labneh, crispy falafel, foul Modamas, scrambled eggs served with special Arabic bread or Foul Bil Hummus – a Mediterranean Eastern vegan dish of slow-cooked browned beans & chickpeas. Opt for classics like the English Breakfast, Special Avocado on Toast served with an option of eggs or you guessed it. Hummus, and more. If you’re in the mood for some Middle-Eastern style pizza, dig into fresh ‘Manakish’- foldable flatbreads with delectable and traditional toppings like Zaatar, Akawi Cheese and Lahmbajin. If you can’t choose just one topping, simply order the ‘Cocktail Rawshe,’ a combination of all three on a single Manakish base. From Fattouch to Tabouleh, the Lebanese have found several delicious ways of putting vegetables on their tables. At Arbab, in addition to the fresh and zesty salads, one can also find the Shmandar, a Chef’s Signature combining beetroot, crushed walnuts, coriander and lemon juice which can be made with quinoa. The Cold Mezzeh section offers a variety of Lebanese favourites like Hummus, Moutabbal - chargrilled eggplant with sesame paste and Baba Ganouj, whereas the Hot Mezzeh section puts together the perfect sharing selection. Enjoy everything from a Falafel Platter, Hummus Bil Lahme- creamy hummus with sautéed cubes of lamb loin, Ousmaliah Shrimps and Moajanat Moshakleh - a selection of assorted traditional hot pastries that include Kibbeh, Cigar Cheese Roll, Spinach Fatayer and Meat Sambousik. At Arbab, there is much more to the Shawarma than meets the eye. Shawarma making is an art, with just the right 15 spices combined with the perfect cooking technique to bring out the juiciness and tenderness of the meat, the Arbab Chicken and Mutton Shawarma Platters are made of melt-in-your-mouth goodness. From the Grilled Section opt for Arayes or Toshka - Arabic breads with different fillings. Conventional specialities like Reyash - Grilled Lamb Chops and Mashawi Mushakkal that includes classic staples- lamb kebab, Shish Tawouk, lamb tikka and lamb chops served with grilled vegetables. If you’re hungry for more, choose from Arbab’s Signature favourites that include Herb Lamb Chops with Mashed Potato, Pan-Seared Salmon Steak served with ratatouille & lemon butter sauce and light bites like Shawarma Sliders & Tacos. End your meal Arbab style with delightful desserts such as the traditional ‘Knafeh’ - Arabic cake, ‘Umm Ali’ - an Egyptian style bread pudding and pair them with a great cup of Suleimani Chai, Moroccan Tea or Turkish Coffee. At Arbab, you can take a trip to Beirut right from your al-fresco table in Bandra. And when you do, all you have to do is let out a mighty sigh and say ‘Shukran.’