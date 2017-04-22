Broke And Fixing It: Best Eats In South Mumbai Under INR 100

South Mumbai can be an expensive part of the city, especially when it comes to eating out. However, with our special best eats under INR 100 series, we’ll be bringing out area-specific hidden gems to get a hearty meal for as less as yes, INR 100. Check out our curated finds in South Mumbai.

Olympia Coffee House

The iconic coffee house directly opposite to another iconic cafe, Leopold, is simply a marvel for cheap Parsi food. Their masala keema is spicy and flavourful. If you’re going for the full experience, top it off with coffee like we did.

Price: INR 70 for mutton fry masala

4.2

Rahim Mansion 1, Scindia Society, SBS Marg, Colaba, Mumbai

Sarvi

A treat for the hardcore non-vegetarians, Sarvi was an obvious choice for this list. Hot seekh kebabs, paaya, mutton are all mostly under INR 100, making this place a treat for our pocket and stomach.

Price: INR 28 for the Irani seekh kebab, INR 125 for the chicken masala

Sarvi Restaurant

184/196, Dimtimkar Road, Nagpada, Byculla, Mumbai

Khao Galli

One of the famous eating streets in Mumbai, the Khao Galli in Fort consists of a long line of shops for food-lovers to gorge on some not-so-healthy but tasty street food. We love the pani puri and bhel, which is the best in the neighbourhood.

Where: Behind Bombay Stock Exchange

Price: INR 25 for the pani puri, INR 30 for the bhel

Behind BSE Institute Limited, 18th & 19th Floor, PJ Tower, Kalaghoda, Fort, Mumbai

    Modern Juice Centre

    We recommend a quick stop by for the chicken shawarma; it’s light and filling. Heads up, we also had their masala milk {rich with dry fruits}, and give it two thumbs up.

    Price: INR 85 for the chicken shawarma

    Puran Nivas Building, Ground Floor, AV Road, Apollo Bandar, Colaba, Mumbai

    Cannon Pav Bhaji

    We had the classic cheese pav bhaji {accompanied by dollops of Amul butter} at this street joint, and we were happy and satisfied people. It’s always super crowded, but we managed to get our food in under five minutes.

    Price: INR 120 for the cheese pav bhaji, INR 100 for the Amul pav bhaji

    3.7

    Opp. CST Station, Hazarimal Somani Road, Fort, Mumbai

    Yazdani Bakery

    One of the oldest Iranian bakeries in the city, Yasdani is unmissable. From freshly baked bread, with herbs and garlic, to their mawa cake {we loved it}, or their brun maska, we think it’s a Mumbai legend.

    Psst: Make sure you head here after 9 AM for the freshest snacks! 

    Price: INR 15 for the mawa cake

    11-A, Near Oye Kake Veg, Cawasji Patel Road, Fort, Mumbai

