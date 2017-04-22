South Mumbai can be an expensive part of the city, especially when it comes to eating out. However, with our special best eats under INR 100 series, we’ll be bringing out area-specific hidden gems to get a hearty meal for as less as yes, INR 100. Check out our curated finds in South Mumbai.
Broke And Fixing It: Best Eats In South Mumbai Under INR 100
Olympia Coffee House
The iconic coffee house directly opposite to another iconic cafe, Leopold, is simply a marvel for cheap Parsi food. Their masala keema is spicy and flavourful. If you’re going for the full experience, top it off with coffee like we did.
Price: INR 70 for mutton fry masala
Sarvi
A treat for the hardcore non-vegetarians, Sarvi was an obvious choice for this list. Hot seekh kebabs, paaya, mutton are all mostly under INR 100, making this place a treat for our pocket and stomach.
Price: INR 28 for the Irani seekh kebab, INR 125 for the chicken masala
Khao Galli
One of the famous eating streets in Mumbai, the Khao Galli in Fort consists of a long line of shops for food-lovers to gorge on some not-so-healthy but tasty street food. We love the pani puri and bhel, which is the best in the neighbourhood.
Where: Behind Bombay Stock Exchange
Price: INR 25 for the pani puri, INR 30 for the bhel
Modern Juice Centre
We recommend a quick stop by for the chicken shawarma; it’s light and filling. Heads up, we also had their masala milk {rich with dry fruits}, and give it two thumbs up.
Price: INR 85 for the chicken shawarma
Cannon Pav Bhaji
We had the classic cheese pav bhaji {accompanied by dollops of Amul butter} at this street joint, and we were happy and satisfied people. It’s always super crowded, but we managed to get our food in under five minutes.
Price: INR 120 for the cheese pav bhaji, INR 100 for the Amul pav bhaji
Yazdani Bakery
One of the oldest Iranian bakeries in the city, Yasdani is unmissable. From freshly baked bread, with herbs and garlic, to their mawa cake {we loved it}, or their brun maska, we think it’s a Mumbai legend.
Psst: Make sure you head here after 9 AM for the freshest snacks!
Price: INR 15 for the mawa cake
