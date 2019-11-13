Sunday Lunch? This Restaurant In Bkc Has Got An Amazing Menu To Explore!

Toast & Tonic happen to be the place for lunch this Sunday. I was looking for a place that serves great Continental food & People did recommend me this place. To start with we had, * British Raj: That’s a gin-based along with Pomegranate and cinnamon tonic served with Rose petal – Cucumber ice. * Red wine Sangria: my Sunday lunch is incomplete with wine, so I choose to have a Sangria. Starters : 1. Korean Fried Chicken : To be honest I really loved this and would definitely recommended to try this . The chicken fried in Korean style with some crispy sesame seeds . 2. Soft Egg with Chicken : A tasty twist to the normal egg toast . This has crispy bread on top with some half fried boiled eggs and some chicken along with sauces . Main Course : 1. Mushroom & Asparagus Risotto : So I had a Risotto after a quiet long time . This was really delicious . It had mild flavours which made it more flavourful . 2. Charcoal Smoked Chicken: A Flatbread with House-made BBQ sauce some chicken and sesame seeds Desserts : 1. T & T Tree Leches : Vanilla Chiffon Sponge cake soaked Saffron Pudding . It was really soft , the flavours could mix with each other and made is more delicious . 2. Black Sesame Mouse : I personally did not enjoy it that much. The presentation was on point . Overall a good place to dine in with your loved ones & don’t forget to try some different cocktails here .