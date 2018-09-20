Buckle Up: This Store In Mumbai Has A Belt For Every Mood

Bandra is full of surprises, with gorgeous places to shop and eat at, and then some hole-in-the-wall finds that are equally precious. Hill Road is one of our favourite areas, and to imagine that we’d find a paradise like this in the middle of all the madness and chaos, well, let’s just say we’re ready to share it. Right next to Tea Villa Café on Hill Road is a row of tiny shops, and one of them is called ‘Unique Belts’, a store that screams vintage and diva together. Lined up from floor to ceiling are belts in all colours, sizes, shapes and meant for every occasion. From chunky ones with metal buckles to vintage ones with gorgeous designs, suspenders for men to normal cloth belts, leather belts in pastels to elastic belts with metal buckles particularly meant to wear on just dresses, to even elastic and leather corsets {they have some gorgeous patterns with roses and other stitched designs} meant to make you look slimmer – they have it all. While the shop looks small from the outside, once you’re done exploring it {it might take a while to find some beauties} you can step into the inner store and find more belts meant for special occasions. The price range varies from INR 250 to INR 1,150 based on what you pick. We’ve never seen a store that’s this friendly {the staff helped us select basic and fancy belts by asking us what we usually do the entire day!} and that’s full of gorgeous accessories that’s made our day like this. We’ve shared our little gem and secret, it’s time you pay a visit, don’t you think?