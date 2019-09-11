5 Budget Festive Clutches You Need To Bag

This pretty clutch is perfect for those traditional functions you have to attend. Embossed with gold metallic thread, on cotton silk fabric, it's dressy, classy and enough to carry basic things in. The clutch is designed by Samoolam and the idea behind the brand is to enable employment in rural areas for women to generate their livelihood. We love the thought behind it and we totally love the clutch. For just INR 850, you can jazz up your outfit and get festive ready.

